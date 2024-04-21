Iraq has approved plans to build a tourism resort and a housing complex at an old port in the Southern oil hub of Basra, an official has said.

The project is part of plans to expand and develop some of the OPEC producer’s ports as it is pushing ahead with projects to build one of the world’s largest container terminals and a 1,200-km rail line linking Basra with Turkey in the North.

“We have completed procedures for the construction of a tourism resort and housing complex at Al-Maqal Port in Basra,” said Maytham Al-Safi, information director at the Iraqi Transport Ministry.

Safi did not provide project details but said there are plans to develop and convert key ports to “smart ports.”

(Writing by Nadim Kawach; Editing by Anoop Menon)

