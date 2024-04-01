Iraq’s National Investment Commission (NIC) has granted an investment license to the Baghdad Sustainable Forests Project.

The project, which will be located on the site of the former Rasheed Military Camp, is expected to be a major tourist and recreational destination for the Iraqi capital, according to an Arabic language press statement by NIC.

The statement said the project will include a variety of tourist and recreational facilities, including a hotel, shopping centres, and large green spaces. The project is also expected to help reduce air pollution in Baghdad.

(Writing by Majda Muhsen; Editing by Anoop Menon)

(anoop.menon@lseg.com)

