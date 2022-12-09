Egypt-based Engineering Consultants Group (ECG) announced that it has been selected by Beijing Emirates International Construction Company (BEC Arabia) to design a multi-purpose hall project for Saudi giga project NEOM.

The design-build project will occupy a plot with a total area of 21,143 square metres (sqm) in the southwest part of the NEOM site and will have a total Built-up Area (BUA) of 2,686 sqm, ECG said in a statement.

The hall will be used by the existing Community 1 and new Community 2, the post said, adding that it includes amenities such as toilets, storages, food preparation, and staff support rooms, assembly rooms with a total BUA of around 900 sqm, a service block and guard house with a total BUA of 403 sqm.

The outdoor area encompasses arrival plaza, amphitheater, food truck park, and outdoor assembly park, the post said.

ECG’s scope of work includes conceptual design, design development, detailed design, issued for construction and shop drawings.

Last week, Zawya Projects had reported that ECG has been awarded a contract to design the Container Activation Terminal buildings in Oxagon City, NEOM.

(Writing by Eman Hamed; Editing by Anoop Menon)

