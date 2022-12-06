Egypt-based Engineering Consultants Group (ECG) has announced it has been awarded a contract to design the Container Activation Terminal buildings in Oxagon City, NEOM

OXAGON is the manufacturing and innovation city of NEOM giga project.

In a LinkedIn Post, the engineering consultancy said the contract was awarded by Bin Omirah Holding Company,

The project is located in OXAGON settlement, Zone C, on a land area of 342,999 square metres and includes terminal buildings and canopy structures, roads and utilities networks, security and fences, and gates and barriers.

The buildings include Customs Inspection Building with a BUA [Built-Up Area] of 2,700 sqm, Customs Office Building (BUA of 416 sqm), Administration Office (BUA of 270 sqm), Clinics Building (BUA of 270 sqm), M&R Building (BUA of 2,400 sqm), Canteen and Lockers Building (BUA of 350 sqm), and Administration Office (BUA 380 sqm) and Leaky Container Facility.

The scope of the contract includes concept design review; design development; detailed design; IFC (Issued for Construction) and Tender documents.

(Writing by Eman Hamed; Editing by Anoop Menon)

(anoop.menon@lseg.com)