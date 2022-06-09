Misr Italia Properties has appointed Engineering Consulting Bureau (ECB) to supervise the construction of IL Bosco City project in Mostakbal city.

The delivery and handover of units under Phase 1 would start in 2024, ECB said in a press statement.

The value of the contract wasn’t disclosed.

Mohamed Abdel Ghany, founder and head of ECB said in the statement that Misr Italia is spending 800 million Egyptian pounds ($43 million) on the project in 2022.

According to the statement, the integrated residential compound, spread over an area of 268 acres, is being developed at a total investment of 22 billion pounds ($1.3 billion), and comprises of villas, twin houses, townhouses, and apartments totalling 6,000 units. The masterplan and design were developed by Callison RTKL and DMA.

(1 US Dollar = 18.68 Egyptian Pounds)

(Writing by Eman Hamed; Editing by Anoop Menon)

(anoop.menon@lseg.com)