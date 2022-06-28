Emirati-Egyptian joint venture Alqamzi Developments has launched a 204-acre residential project, Seazen, located on the North Coast, at a total investment of 14 billion Egyptian pounds ($746 million).

Company chairman Yasser Zidan told Zawya Projects that the project comprises 2,000 units, including chalets, standalone villas, twin houses, and townhouses.

He said they have started enabling works for the two-phase project, with construction scheduled to begin by October 2022 and complete by 2026.

He said the design consultant is DMA while Ökoplan is the landscape consultant.

Commenting on ongoing projects, he said they are investing 2 billion pounds ($107 million) into Season, located on the North Coast and East Shire residential compound in New Cairo.

(1 US Dollar = 18.77 Egyptian Pounds)

