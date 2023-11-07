Egypt - The New Urban Communities Authority (NUCA), affiliated to the Ministry of Housing, Utilities, and Urban Communities, has approved the allocation of 83 plots of land in 20 new cities for various projects, including integrated urban, mixed-use, and nurseries. The projects also cover other social services such as medical, educational, industrial, commercial, administrative, and residential.

The approval was made in a meeting chaired by Minister of Housing Assem El-Gazzar, who also allocated 27 plots of land in New Cairo for integrated urban and mixed-use projects, as well as recreational, industrial, commercial, and residential properties. In 10th of Ramadan city, 12 plots of land were allocated for commercial, administrative, educational, industrial, and agricultural projects, as well as a car service and supply station, and a workshop complex. In 6th of October city, a plot of land was allocated for an integrated urban project, and in Badr city, seven plots of land were allocated for integrated urban and mixed-use projects.

El-Gazzar added that three plots of land were allocated in Shorouk city, five in Obour city, and three in 15 May city, Helwan, for mixed-use projects. In New Damietta city, a plot of land was allocated for workshops, and in 6th of October Gardens city, four plots of land were allocated for mixed urban, commercial, administrative, and residential projects. In New October city, a plot of land was allocated for commercial activities, and in New Mansoura city, two plots of land were allocated for commercial, administrative, and nursery projects.

The minister pointed out that in New Obour city, five plots of land were allocated for mixed-use projects and a satellite services complex, and in New Suez city, a plot of land was allocated for industrial activities. In New Beni Suef city and New Fayoum city, two plots of land were allocated each, and in New Sohag city, four plots of land were allocated. In New Minya city, a plot of land was allocated for commercial activities, and in New Assiut city, a plot of land was allocated for an integrated urban project. In New Qena city, a plot of land was allocated for residential, commercial, and administrative projects, and in New Nasser city, West Assiut, a plot of land was allocated for a church.

