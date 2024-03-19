Egypt needs to build nearly 250,000 hotel rooms as part of a government scheme to boost tourism revenues within economic reforms, the head of investments in the country’s Federation of Chambers of Commerce and Industry has said.

Mohammed Abu Alainin said such projects could achieve the Tourism Ministry’s plan to expand the tourism sector and fetch revenues of at least $30 billion per year.

He said the plan has been adopted by the Finance Ministry and that it includes providing incentives to the private sector to build hotels.

“There is a need to construct nearly 250,000 hotel rooms in Egypt to support that scheme and fetch the country at least $30 billion in tourism income annually,” Alainin was quoted as saying on Tuesday by Addustour and other Egyptian newspapers.

(Writing by Nadim Kawach; Editing by Anoop Menon)

(anoop.menon@lseg.com)

Subscribe to our Projects' PULSE newsletter that brings you trustworthy news, updates and insights on project activities, developments, and partnerships across sectors in the Middle East and Africa.