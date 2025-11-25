France-based global engineering and infrastructure group Egis has been awarded two major road operations and maintenance contracts by Qatar’s Public Works Authority (Ashghal), the company said.

The contracts — delivered through an association of Egis Operations SAS, Qatar Building Company, and Waagner Biro Bridge Qatar — form part of a new 10-year framework agreement that offers scope for additional future works across Qatar’s transport infrastructure.

Ashgal has introduced a new Framework Base Contract that restructures the national road network into four operational lots: Qatar North, Qatar South, Strategic Highways and Intelligent Transport Systems (ITS).

Egis secured the Strategic Highways and ITS lots.

Under the first five-year contract, the consortium will operate and maintain 700 kilometres of strategic motorways and 1,600 kilometres of secondary service roads. The Strategic Motorways contract encompasses 29 sections of highway, including segments up to 125 kilometres in length, totalling 10,500 lane-kilometres.

The three-year ITS contract includes managing the Road Management Centre, operating 23 tunnels, and maintaining Qatar’s national intelligent transport communication systems. It integrates traffic management, tunnel operations and digital monitoring technologies across the network.

The value of the contracts weren't disclosed but Egis said both projects commenced in October 2025.

