Eagle Hills Sharjah, a joint venture between Sharjah Investment and Development Authority (Shurooq) and Eagle Hills, unveiled its latest project – Jawaher Residences – the newest addition to the Maryam Island beachfront community located in downtown Sharjah.

Inspired by the contemporary Arabic architecture of Maryam Island, Jawaher Residences features 198 units - ranging from studio to four-bedroom units spread across a well-designed nine-storey building - that offers a wide range of amenities for residents of all ages, said the statement from the Emirati developer.

The subtle colour schemes and charming interiors serve as the perfect setting for residents with the conveniences of a beachfront community, it added.

The launch event held at the Maryam Island Sales centre was well received by both potential investors and end-users, signifying the vast popularity of the ultimate leisure and lifestyle destination.

According to Eagle Hills Sharjah, the new addition, Jawaher Residences, is thoughtfully developed with comfort and elegance in mind.

"The premium project guarantees utmost convenience and an engaging lifestyle for end-users, while also presenting a lucrative investment opportunity in the emirate," said a company spokesman.

In addition, Jawaher Residences’ proximity to the 800-m waterfront promenade and 4,000 sq m Maryam Island Park, offers residents easy access to an array of amenities such as cafes and dining options, as well as recreational facilities including a basketball court, playground for children, jogging tracks, gym, and swimming pools for kids and adults to pursue an active and healthy lifestyle.

The launch of this latest residential project exemplifies the company's commitment to promoting quality lifestyle and redefining comfort for residents.-TradeArabia News Service

