Dubai-based Samana Developers on Monday launched a 215 million UAE dirhams ($58.53 million) residential project, ‘California,’ in Al Furjan.

The 10-storey building is the seventh out of the 12 projects slated to be launched this year, the developer said in a statement.

Imran Farooq, Chief Executive Officer of Samana Developers, said the company’s new concepts and the designs inspired by the resorts and islands are picking up well with property buyers, especially from Europe and the UK, who account for 50 percent of its investor base.

California will house 178 apartments and is scheduled for handover in December 2025.

The six projects previously launched in the first half of 2023 include:

AED150 million Samana Santorini was launched in February 2023 offering 157 residential units AED170 million Samana Mykonos was launched in February 2023 with 198 units AED200 million Samana Waves II was launched in March 2023 with 173 units (170 residential + 3 retail) AED300 million Samana Mykonos Signature was launched in April 2023 offering 300 units (276 residential + 24 retail) AED350 million Samana Ivy Gardens was launched in May 2023 with 353 units (348 residential + 4 retail) AED510 million Samana Skyros was launched in June 2023 with 441 units

