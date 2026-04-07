Dubai Municipality, through the Sewerage and Recycled Water Projects Department (SRPD), has invited bids from qualified and experienced contractors for a stormwater drainage upgrade project in Al Khawaneej area.

The project aims to improve stormwater drainage along major roads and surrounding areas within the project zones.

The winning bidder will evaluate the performance of the current drainage network, identify system deficiencies and develop integrated solutions to manage present and future stormwater demand, in line with the Dubai 2040 Masterplan and the wider Tasreef Programme.

It will be setting up a stormwater drainage system, including pipelines with diameters of up to 1,600 mm, said a statement from Dubai Municipality.

The scope of work includes data collection, site investigations and assessment of existing drainage conditions, as well as identifying flooding hotspots and evaluating system performance.

It will further cover the development of integrated drainage solutions, including sustainable urban drainage systems (SuDS) and nature-based approaches, along with the preparation of preliminary and detailed designs, tender documents and construction packages, said the statement.

The winning bidder's responsibility also includes co-ordination with relevant authorities, securing necessary approvals and supervising construction through to completion and handover, it added.

The deadline for submitting the bids has been set at April 23.-TradeArabia News Service

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