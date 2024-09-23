Nakheel, a member of Dubai Holding Real Estate, has awarded a 1.8 billion UAE dirhams ($490 million) contract for the construction of Como Residences residential tower on Palm Jumeirah to local contractor ALEC Engineering & Contracting.

The 75-storey, 300-metre tall tower will house 81 residential uniits, and is scheduled for handover in 2028, Nakheel said in a press statement.

Units on offer include two- to seven-bedroom apartments, including a duplex penthouse, the statement noted.

Hghlights include rooftop infinity pool and an observation deck on the 75th floor, private parking, an onsite spa, gym, green spaces, children play areas, communal and private pools.



