Dubai Electricity & Water Authority (DEWA) and EDF (Electricité de France) are expected to award the engineering, procurement and construction (EPC) contract for the cable car system and luxury hotel in Hatta by the fourth quarter of 2023.

The tender for the EPC contract was issued on 15 November 2021 with a closing date of 15 February 2022.

“The bid submission date was extended to 31 July 2023. The contract is expected to be awarded by early fourth quarter 2023,” a source aware of the project details told Zawya Projects.

Dubai Summit Complex includes a 5.4-kilometre cable car to transport tourists to the summit of 1,300-metre Um Al Nesoor, the highest natural summit in Dubai, according to previous statements from DEWA.

The project is slated for completion by the second quarter of 2025, the source said, adding that his estimate of the project cost is $300 million.

Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai had announced the Dubai Summit and Hatta Sustainable Waterfalls projects in January 2021 to be executed by DEWA.

Groupe-6 is the design architect; Terrell Group is the MEP, Structural and Façade engineer while DCSA Ingénieur Conseil is the cable car consultant for the project.

(Reporting by Senthil Palanisamy; Editing by Anoop Menon)

(anoop.menon@lseg.com)