Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai, Chairman of The Executive Council of Dubai, and President of Shabab Al Ahli – Dubai Club has approved the architectural designs for two new stadiums in the emirate.

The Shabab Al Ahli – Dubai Club stadium at Al Ruwayyah 3 and the Al Wasl Club stadium at Al Jaddaf have been designed to accommodate over 20,000 spectators each, a statement posted on the Crown Prince’s official website said.

Revealing the design details, the statement said Shabab Al-Ahli Stadium’s ‘avant-garde design’ features a lofty circular roof supported by columns simulating the moon, and an outer space symbolising unity and balance.

The Al Wasl Club Stadium, the statement noted, represents an innovative ‘city within a city’ concept with its integration of open spaces.

Both stadiums have been designed to sustainability principles and smart city requirements.

A dedicated team comprising officials of the Roads and Transport Authority (RTA), Dubai Municipality, Dubai Sports Council, Shabab Al Ahli – Dubai Club, and Al Wasl Club will oversee the projects including construction contract award and timely completion.

(Editing by Anoop Menon) (anoop.menon@lseg.com)

