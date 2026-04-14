Dubai-based Azizi Developments has awarded the structural steel works package for its flagship Azizi Tower project to Malaysia's Eversendai Corporation Berhad in a contract valued at 1.1 billion UAE dirhams ($300 million), according to a post by Dubai Media Office.

Azizi Tower is among the most high-profile developments currently under construction in Dubai and is expected to become the world’s second tallest tower upon completion, the post said.

Scheduled for completion by 2028, the 725-metre high, 131 plus storey tower will feature a mix of residential, hospitality, retail and entertainment spaces including a 7-star hotel.

Earlier in April, Azizi Developments announced the appointment of formwork and scaffolding company Doka for the 14-storey Burj Azizi Car Park Building 1 project.

In February 2026, the company announced the launch of global sales for the project with apartments available from AED 4.97 million ($1.35 million).

In past statements, the developer has said the $1.5 billion project will have the world's highest observation deck on level 130, the highest hotel lobby on level 111, the highest nightclub on level 126, the highest restaurant on level 122, and the highest hotel room on level 118. Additionally, it will be the only freehold property on Sheikh Zayed Road.

Last month, Eversendai Corporation had announced that it received a notice of termination for the structural steel contract awarded to its consortium with Al Bawani Co for the Trojena Ski Village development as part of a broader restructuring of project scope.

(Reporting by SA Kader; Editing by Anoop Menon)

(anoop.menon@lseg.com)

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