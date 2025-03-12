UAE-based Azizi Developments has announced that the piling for the automated car-park and shoring work have been completed at its ambitious project - Burj Azizi - in Dubai - which, on completion, will become the world’s second tallest tower standing 725 m high.

In August last year, Azizi Developments had signed up dsgn – a leading interior design consultancy firm – for the ambitious mixed-use tower project.

This followed the appointment of International Foundation Group (IFG), a specialist in deep foundation and ground solutions, to provide piling, shoring, excavation, and dewatering works for the skyscraper and for the automated car-park.

On completion in 2028, the 131+-storey Burj Azizi, the flagship project of Azizi Developments on the iconic Sheikh Zayed Road, will feature a mix of luxury residences, a seven-star hotel, a vertical retail centre and entertainment spaces.

Burj Azizi is being developed at an overall investment of $1.5 billion, said Group CEO Farhad Azizi while speaking to Gulf Construction in an exclusive interview.

Giving a project update, Azizi said the first section of the car-park building has reached the first floor.

Backfilling of the tower is in progress, with piling scheduled to commence by the end of April once it is complete, it stated.

The developer described the project as a “historic milestone”, fulfilling a long-held vision of Founder and Chairman, Mirwais Azizi.

Burj Azizi is a one-of-a-kind project that requires the diligence, hard work, and expertise of various stakeholders, he remarked.

Gardinia Contracting, a subsidiary of Azizi Developments, is one of many reputable contractors engaged on the project, he said.

“We have employed skyscraper experts such as the world-renowned Kang Sang, who has played a key role in the development of Conecxion, DB Dial, the Tanjiong Pagar mixed-use development, Y22, Seocho, Tower Palace 3, Mayfair Condo, Pebble Bay Condo, KLCC, and most notably, the Burj Khalifa, for which he served as its construction manager,” he added.

The project is positioned as the only freehold property on the prestigious Sheikh Zayed Road location. It will boast several world-record-breaking features, including the highest hotel lobby (level 111), nightclub (level 126), hotel room (level 118), and observation deck (level 130).

Burj Azizi will house an ultra-luxury mall featuring high-end fashion brands. The tower will offer a range of residential units, from one- to three-bedroom apartments to ultra-luxury penthouses. For every 20 floors of residences, a dedicated amenity floor is planned, consisting of swimming pools with sauna and steam room, a fully-fitted gym and yoga centre, a spa, a games room, a business centre, a kids’ play area, a cinema, a restaurant and coffee shop, and a supermarket.

Moving up, the luxury apartments will be topped by ultra-luxury penthouses, ranging from one to five-bedroom units and enjoying exclusive access to all amenities. Separate lobbies will serve the residences and the penthouse units.

Up even higher is an all-suite seven-star hotel that will take Dubai’s standards of luxury and opulence to new heights. Inspired by seven cultural themes – Arabic, Chinese, Persian, Indian, Turkish, French and Russian – the hotel will offer a new standard in comfort and hospitality, offering themed restaurants and a luxury ballroom. An Emirati restaurant and beach club are also planned.

The top of the tower will feature a museum showcasing the building’s evolution and the individuals involved in its developments, through multimedia exhibits including photo, video and graphics.

