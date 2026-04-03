Azizi Developments, a leading private developer in the UAE, has appointed Doka, a global leader in formwork and scaffolding, to provide a solution for the Burj Azizi Car Park Building 1 within one of the most space-constrained sites in the city.

The 14-storey parking structure on Sheikh Zayed Road will serve the iconic Burj Azizi, set to become the world’s second-tallest tower upon completion.

The futuristic car park will be an integral part of the experience Azizi Developments is creating.

Doka’s model delivered pre-assembled components on a coordinated, just-in-time schedule, removing the need for on-site storage. This effectively eliminated logistics-related limitations, ensuring a streamlined process. The building’s core progressed independently while floor levels progressed in rapid, repeatable cycles; essential for a structure designed for speed and efficiency, Azizi Developments said.

Farhad Azizi, Group CEO of Azizi Group, said: “Burj Azizi will be the world’s second-tallest tower, and everything connected to it must reflect that distinction. From core structures to supporting infrastructure, precision is non-negotiable. Doka brings the discipline and consistency required to execute at this level.”

Construction commenced in November 2024, the project is part of Azizi’s extensive development pipeline of approximately 150,000 units under construction, worth several billion US dollars. The company is renowned for developing the world’s second-tallest skyscraper and an AED2.5 billion opera, which is its gift to the city, as part of its cultural district at Azizi Venice.

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