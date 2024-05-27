DMCC, a flagship free zone and Dubai Authority on commodities trade and enterprise, has partnered with Signature Developers to bring a new luxury residential development, the W Residences, to its thriving Jumeirah Lakes Towers (JLT) district.

Being set up in collaboration with Marriott International, the Signature Developers will redefine luxury living with the W Residences, a 32-storey development anticipated to boast around 200 exclusive design-forward apartments, said DMCC in a statement.

Scheduled to break ground by the year-end, it will set new standards in extraordinary, hotel-living across the vibrant JLT community, it added.

Executive Chairman and CEO Ahmed Bin Sulayem said: "Through our partnership with Signature Developers, DMCC continues to spearhead world-class developments that redefine luxury living. The W Residences, in collaboration with Marriott International, marks another milestone in our commitment to elevating the JLT district."

"At approximately 32 storeys and 200 exclusive apartments, this strategic collaboration will provide another landmark residential offering to JLT and drive even further value for Dubai’s dynamic and growing luxury real estate sector," he noted.

"Residents will enjoy ownership perks that are second to none, signature amenities, and unrivalled panoramic views of the JLT skyline, the lush greens of the Montgomerie Golf Course, Emirates Hills and The Meadows," he added.

This strategic partnership builds on previous success collaborations between DMCC and Signature Developers, the Taj Jumeirah Lakes Towers hotel and The Residences JLT, which were both completed in 2019. It underscores the continued strong demand for premium property offerings within the vibrant district.

A senior representative for Signature Developers, said: “In the realm of ultra-luxury living, our commitment goes beyond the extraordinary. With the W Residences in the heart of JLT, we are not just creating residences; we are crafting a vibrant lifestyle that transcends expectations.”

JLT has grown to become one of the leading mixed-use communities in the region, distinguished by its multifaceted array of leisure, hospitality and recreation facilities. This dynamic landscape ensured that JLT provides an enriching and inclusive environment, where all residents and visitors can find something tailored to their interests and lifestyle preferences, he added.

