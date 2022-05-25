Bahrain - Diyar Al Muharraq, a leading real estate development company in Bahrain, has announced the opening of Hadiqat Al Diyar park, one of the most attractive destinations within its integrated residential city.

Running over a 32,800-sq-m area, Hadiqat Al Diyar is located near the main entrance of Diyar Al Muharraq in close proximity to Shaikh Isa bin Salman Al Khalifa Grand Mosque. It consists of landscaped gardens, over 200 parking spots, an area designated to food trucks, and Loop Cafe – a unique Bahraini concept café for cyclists.

The park also includes a number of sport fields, namely for football, basketball, tennis, volleyball; alongside seven padel courts, a rubber floor running track, and a 400-sq-m children’s play area.

The sports area includes dedicated facilities to accommodate people with special needs, fully geared with the suitable equipment recommended by rehabilitation professionals and physiotherapists. The space was created in order to encourage residents and visitors alike to lead an active and healthy lifestyle.

In line with Diyar Al Muharraq’s ethos of environmental sustainability, Hadiqat Al Diyar has implemented solar lights in key locations. In addition, the park provides e-bikes and electric scooters for rent, offering visitors an environmentally friendly means of transportation.

A family-friendly event, comprising various entertainment activities and games, was hosted by Diyar Al Muharraq to celebrate the launch in the presence of Chairman Abdulhakeem Yaqoob Al Khayyat.

Speaking at the event, Al Khayyat said: "We are pleased to announce the official opening of Hadiqat Al Diyar, which we have been looking forward to for a long time, especially in light of the circumstances the whole world has had to endure as a result of the pandemic, which led to an increased demand for outdoor spaces."

"We are proud to create an open space where people can explore sports activities and spend a day at the park safely, and are confident that this park is an improvement on the existing concept of parks in Bahrain, due to the high standards we have maintained during the development and construction of this project," he added.

Al Khayyat said Diyar Al Muharraq’s framework was governed by its social responsibility that focuses on offering a sustainable future to the residents of the Diyar Al Muharraq City and Bahrain as a whole.

"Hadiqat Al Diyar runs in parallel with the sustainable development goals of Bahrain Economic Vision 2030. Designed with Bahraini culture in mind, its infrastructure has been developed to promote sustainable social growth by achieving Diyar’s core vision of creating an integrated experience for both residents and visitors by providing a range of amenities specifically dedicated to families," he added.

Muharraq Municipality Director General Ibrahim Al Jowder said: "We commend Diyar Al Muharraq’s efforts in creating a one-stop facility integrated with various recreational, entertainment and sports amenities for the visitors and residents of Diyar."

"We are pleased to witness the opening of this park, distinguished by its spacious green areas and wide range of family-friendly services, making it a key addition to the parks in the Kingdom. We are confident that Hadiqat Al Diyar will become the destination of choice for all age groups as it provides an ideal environment that encourages a healthy and active lifestyle. On that note, we look forward to a greener, more sustainable future in Bahrain," he added.

