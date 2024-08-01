DAMAC Properties announced on Thursday that it has awarded the main construction contract for Harbour Lights, a 52-storey residential project in Dubai Maritime City located between Port Rashid and Drydocks World to Modern Building Contracting Co. (MBCC).

The 294-unit Harbour Lights will feature 1, 2, and 3-bedroom apartments, the developer said in a press statement.

The statement didn’t disclose the contract value but said the tower and its 5-storey parking block will be completed by the second quarter of 2027.

The statement said shoring and piling have been completed and work has started on the basement substructure, adding that project will use also advanced construction technologies like bathroom pods to streamline construction.

(Editing by Anoop Menon) (anoop.menon@lseg.com)

