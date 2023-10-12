Dubai-based DAMAC Properties has awarded the main works package worth 1.2 billion UAE dirhams ($326.7 million) to Darwish Engineering Emirates for a project in DAMAC Lagoons.



The package comprises constructing 275 villas in the Venice cluster in the master development, the developer said in a statement on Thursday.

The company has awarded contracts close to AED7 billion ($1.9 billion) for the master development, it added.

More than AED 1 billion ($272 million) worth of contracts to date have been awarded for infrastructure development and over AED5.6 billion ($1.5 billion) worth of contracts have been issued for villa construction.



In the first half of 2023, DAMAC awarded contracts worth AED2.4 billion ($653 million).



Mohammed Tahaineh, General Manager of Projects at DAMAC, said 20 percent of construction is well underway for the project, comprising 6,459 villas spread across 13 clusters.

“We will continue to keep pace with this progress and ensure timely delivery.”

Additionally, 1,432 villas across two clusters are in the final stages of appointing the main contractor, while 1,025 villas in two clusters are in the final design stages. More than 2,600 villas have already reached the ground floor or above.

The project employs a daily workforce of more than 14,000 individuals, supported by over 100 excavators and more than 850 vehicles entering the site daily.

Spanning 4.5 million square metres (sqm), DAMAC Lagoons is the company’s third master community development in the emirate.



The development has a total gross floor area (GFA) of 2.3 million sqm and houses over 9,000 villas. On completion, the community is expected to accommodate more than 39,400 people.

