China Railway 18th Bureau Group - Dubai (CR18BG), a unit of Beijing-based China Railway Construction Corporation (CRCC), is on track to complete the construction of the world’s tallest hotel building, the 373.5-metre Ciel Tower, at Dubai Marina for hand over in the first quarter of 2025.

Ciel Tower, owned by Dubai-based The First Group, is the developer’s largest and most luxurious project to date.

The tower’s handover is expected to take place in February 2025 with the hotel slated to open at the end of 2025, a statement by CR18BG said.

Ciel Tower occupies a plot size of 3,662 square metres (sqm) with a built-up area of approximately 102,000 sqm.

“Upon opening in 2025, it will offer 1,004 hotel rooms, a 306-metre-high outdoor infinity swimming pool, a 353-metre-high sky restaurant, and a 12 separate level of atrium sky garden, providing visitors with views of Dubai’s iconic skyline, including the Burj Khalifa, Dubai Harbour, and Palm Jumeirah,” a statement from the contractor said.

The hotel features a hyperbolic architectural appearance, with designs for a high-altitude triumphal arch and observation platform, the statement said.

It is understood that the name of the hotel may be changed to Ciel Vignette Collection, to be operated by IHG Hotels and Resorts.

“The successful completion of the Ciel Tower represents a new achievement for Chinese enterprises in the global super high-rise building sector,” said Zhou Lin, general manager of CR18BG.

“This achievement highlights CR18BG’s commitment to the Belt and Road initiative and makes it a new and amazing scenery in the Dubai skyline,” he added.

Since its groundbreaking in May 2020, the project team has implemented a Building Information Modeling (BIM) system for the entire project’s lifecycle, which enabled identification of risk points and technical challenges at an earlier stage.

“Consequently, the company successfully overcame over ten major construction challenges, including 10-metre-high ‘Y’-shaped giant columns, 15-metre large-span sky gardens, and the installation of 10m/s high-speed observation elevators,” Zhou said.

The project also incorporated Chinese concepts and technologies, such as using lightweight concrete prefabricated wall panels, high-strength self-compacting concrete, and other new materials. In addition, they implemented a wastewater treatment system to achieve water recycling, demonstrating a commitment to environmental sustainability.

CR18BG has built more than 70 projects within 20 years, including 13 super-high buildings over 100 metres. Parent company CRCC is involved in the construction of highways, railways, hydro projects, skyscrapers and metro systems around the world.

The First Group is an integrated global property developer with a portfolio of upscale hotels, residential properties, food and beverage brands, and real estate asset management services.

