A Chinese company will build 40 schools in Iraq’s Najaf governorate as part of a project to build 1,000 schools across the country, a statement posted on the website of Iraqi council of ministers said.

Baghdad will have largest highest number of schools at 144, followed by Dhi Qar (106), Nineveh (92), Basra (86), Salah al-Din (78), Diwaniyah (61), Diyala (56), Muthanna (53), Maysan (52), Wasit (48), Babil (45), Karbala (44), Kirkuk (44), Najaf (40), Anbar (51), the statement said without naming the Chinese firm.

In May 2022, Zawya Projects had reported that two Chinese companies were awarded a contract to build 8,000 schools in Iraq as part of a landmark oil-for-infrastructure agreement inked in 2019.

(Writing by Majda Muhsen; Editing by Anoop Menon)

