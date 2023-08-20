Arab Finance: Cairo Airport Company has signed two memoranda of understanding (MoUs) with the Singapore-based Changi Airports International (CAI) to develop Cairo International Airport and conduct feasibility studies to operate Cairo Cargo City, Egyptian Ministry of Civil Aviation stated on August 18th.

As per the MoU’s, CAI will conduct the feasibility studies required for designing, operating, managing, and promoting Cairo Cargo City, set to be established at Cairo International Airport to scale up its capacity.

The agreements will also see CAI offering efficient solutions to revamp the airport with the aim of improving the quality of services provided to passengers.

