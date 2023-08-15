Bahrain’s Eskan Bank is expected to appoint a consultant for the re-validation of structural design and supervision consultancy services of Danat Al-Seef 2 project in Seef district, Manama by the fourth quarter of 2023, according to a source close the project.

“The tender was issued on 9 July 2023 with the bid submission scheduled for 27 August 2023. The consultancy contract is expected to be awarded by end of October 2023,” a source aware of the project details told Zawya Projects.

Danat Al-Seef 2 project is a single 120m tall tower comprising of ground floor with 11 retail units, four floors containing 328 car parks, 26 apartment floors with 150 apartments, with an overall built-up area of 45,947 sqm.

Mohamed Salahuddin Consulting Engineering Bureau is quantity surveyor with a contract worth of $0.1 million and Syrconsult International is the design consultant on this project.

The project is slated for completion by the fourth quarter of 2025, the source said, adding that his estimate of the project cost is $60 million.

(Reporting by Senthil Palanisamy; Editing by Anoop Menon)

(anoop.menon@lseg.com)

