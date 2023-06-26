UAE-based Azizi Developments has announced that 90% work has been completed on its mixed-use project, Park Avenue II, located in MBR City, Dubai, with the handover set for the third quarter.

A vibrant and well-connected premium residential community, Park Avenue comprises three buildings, with a total of 372 homes and 29 retail units, each with its own fully equipped gym and swimming pool.

According to Azizi, work is progressing at full speed, with Park Avenue II’s structure, blockwork and internal plaster all being 100% complete and the manpower of all Park Avenue buildings having reached 529.

The tiling, HVAC, and MEP work now stands at 95%, 97%, and 95% respectively, while external works are 76% complete. The swimming pool is 82% done, while the façade is 96% finalised. Overall finishes are now at 80%, it added.

CEO Farhad Azizi said: "We are thrilled with the remarkable progress of Park Avenue II and eagerly look forward to its scheduled completion in Q3 2023."

"Through our rigorously meticulous selection of premium building materials and the hiring of reliable contractors only, we have accelerated construction and have further enhanced the project’s quality, meeting and even exceeding the expectations of our valued investors and end-users," he stated.

"Park Avenue II will offer residents an unparalleled lifestyle experience. We are incredibly excited to welcome hundreds of happy families as they settle into their new homes in the coming months," he added.-TradeArabia News Service

