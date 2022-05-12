UAE-based Azizi Developments has announced that 84% of the work has been completed on Berton, a key 245-unit residential project located within Al Furjan community in Dubai.

In line with its commitment to timely delivery, Azizi said the key development, featuring 190 studio units, 41 one-bedroom and 14 two-bedroom apartments as well as 16 luxurious penthouses, will be ready by Q3.

Berton’s structure and blockwork are 100% complete, while the internal plastering stands at 99%, stated the developer, while giving a project update.

Elevator works are 96% complete, with the second mechanical, electrical and plumbing (MEP) phase now having reached 51%, and façade works and tiling being at 85% and 90%, respectively. Overall finishes are now 64.9% complete, it added.

CEO Farhad Azizi said: "With an extraordinary contractor and a number of other hardworking parties that have joined forces to build these world-class residences within a set timeframe and at outstanding quality standards, Berton reflects our vision of urbanism, with the unique way of life that it embodies."

"We are excited to complete this world-class development later this year, profoundly enriching the lives of those that will inhabit it. Berton truly is an ideal, well-connected getaway from the hustle and bustle of the city – one that promotes suitability, comfort, and well-being," he stated.

According to him, Berton blends masterful craftsmanship and interior artistry with gracefully furnished homes featuring high-end parquet flooring, state-of-the-art décor, and generous space.

"The property offers customers the opportunity to live in one of the most up-and-coming locations in the emirate, situated near Sheikh Mohammed Bin Zayed Road, Sheikh Zayed Road, and the Expo 2020 Route metro line. Berton is remarkably well-connected to the entirety of Dubai’s major points of interest through its ease of access to Al Maktoum International Airport," he added.

Copyright 2022 Al Hilal Publishing and Marketing Group Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).