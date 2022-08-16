President Abdel-Fattah Al-Sisi met with Prime Minister Mostafa Madbouly and Minister of Transportation Kamel El-Wazir to follow up on the projects and activities of the Ministry of Transportation across the republic.

El-Wazir reviewed the ongoing development process of the country’s port system, especially with regard to the executive position of the Great Alexandria Port, which includes the Dekheila Port, the Middle Al-Max Port, in addition to the main Alexandria Port.

In this context, the President directed the optimal utilisation of all areas in the port for the benefit of its facilities, and the study of the use of international expertise in management and operation in order to develop performance and maximise output for the benefit of the comprehensive development process in Egypt.

The minister also reviewed the process of completing and developing the Ain Sokhna Port and the establishment of its logistical areas and yards.

Furthermore, he discussed the executive position of the new axes being built on the Nile, especially the axes of the Aswan Reservoir, Dayrut, and Tama.

In this regard, the President stressed adherence to the timetables for the speedy completion of the establishment of these major roads, given that they connect the two banks of the Nile and will facilitate the movement of the country’s residents and domestic trade.

Al-Sisi was also briefed on the executive position of the new means of transportation that were added to the mass public transportation system, especially the light rail train (LRT), the monorail, and the express electric train, along with the construction of stations, overhead bridges, and traffic lines.

