AD Ports Group announced on Thursday that it has achieved a key construction milestone for the 3.3 billion UAE dirham ($899 million) CMA Terminals Khalifa Port project with the installation of the first 90-tonne block for the 1,200-metre quay wall which will eventually include more than 6,000 blocks.

AD Ports said in a press statement that the new terminal will be operational in the first half of 2025 with an initial capacity of 1.8 million TEUs.

It said the terminal’s 19m deep berth pocket will be able to accommodate the world’s largest container vessels,

Other facilities under development include a 3,500-metre offshore detached breakwater, a fully built-out rail platform integrated with Etihad Rail, and a 1-million-square-metre terminal yard.

CMA Terminals Khalifa Port project, which was launched in September 2021, is a joint venture between CMA Terminals (70 percent), a subsidiary of global shipping and logistics giant CMA CGM, and AD Ports Group (30 percent).

