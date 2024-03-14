PHOTO
Abu Dhabi’s largest property developer, Aldar Properties, is expected to start constructing Nouran Living, a boutique mid-rise residential address in Saadiyat Island’s Marina District, in the fourth quarter of 2024.
Handovers are anticipated in the fourth quarter of 2027, the Abu Dhabi-listed developer said in a statement.
The development will have 372 apartments with prices starting from 750,000 UAE dirhams.
Nouran Living has been designed to promote sustainable transportation, equipped with an e-scooter store and an electric vehicle parking facility. The community is targeting Estidama Pearl 3 and Fitwel 3-star certifications.
(Writing by P Deol; Editing by Anoop Menon)
Subscribe to our Projects' PULSE newsletter that brings you trustworthy news, updates and insights on project activities, developments, and partnerships across sectors in the Middle East and Africa.