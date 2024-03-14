Abu Dhabi’s largest property developer, Aldar Properties, is expected to start constructing Nouran Living, a boutique mid-rise residential address in Saadiyat Island’s Marina District, in the fourth quarter of 2024.

Handovers are anticipated in the fourth quarter of 2027, the Abu Dhabi-listed developer said in a statement.

The development will have 372 apartments with prices starting from 750,000 UAE dirhams.

Nouran Living has been designed to promote sustainable transportation, equipped with an e-scooter store and an electric vehicle parking facility. The community is targeting Estidama Pearl 3 and Fitwel 3-star certifications.

(Writing by P Deol; Editing by Anoop Menon)

