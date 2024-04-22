Abu Dhabi-based Bloom Holding has launched “Olvera”, the sixth phase of Bloom Living development in Abu Dhabi.

The new phase will house premium two and three-bedroom townhouses, which are expected to be completed in the third quarter of 2027.

No details on the construction timeline or project cost were given.



Prices start from 1.8 million UAE dirhams ($490,109) with post-handover payment plans.

