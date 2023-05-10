Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Chairman of the Abu Dhabi Executive Council, has approved a budget of AED85.4 billion ($23 billion) to develop integrated residential neighbourhoods.

The project outlined under the directives of Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the UAE and Ruler of Abu Dhabi, will provide up to 76,000 homes and plots of land for citizens over five years, a statement from the Abu Dhabi Media Office, said. The scheme has been launched with the aim of improving the quality of life of Emiratis in Abu Dhabi.

It will feature integrated services, as well as amenities and leisure facilities, including the construction and development of mosques, schools, public parks and green spaces.

Last week, Abu Dhabi announced that work has started on the third phase of Al Falah housing project, which is allotted for Emiratis.

The third phase is developed on a 2.1 million sq. m. area at a total investment of over AED1.92 billion ($523 million).

The first and second phases of Al Falah have provided citizens with 4,857 homes since 2012, according to Abu Dhabi Executive Council.

