The Public Authority for Special Economic Zones and Free Zones (OPAZ) announced the completion of 86% of a project to supply and install cranes and gantry cranes as part of the second phase of Duqm Port’s commercial jetty.

In August 2021, the Authority awarded the designing, manufacturing, supply, installation, testing and operation of cranes and gantry cranes to German company Liebherr.

The project includes the installation of four modern automated cranes for the transfer of containers from vessels to the commercial jetty at a capacity of 65 tonnes, as well as the installation of 12 rubber tyre gantry cranes with a capacity of 41 tonnes.

Smart cranes have been chosen due to their high performance and speed in container handling. They are provided with 5G technologies and fiber optic systems for data transmission and remote control.

They are also supplied with smart driving, smart yard survey, and automatic landing.

They operate within a diameter of 71 meters forward and 18 meters backward, enabling them to deal with the largest container carriers in the world.

The project dedicates 10% of the value of its business to small and medium enterprises (SMEs) during the preparation and installation period. This is in addition to a training programme for Omani youth in different fields, including engineering.

