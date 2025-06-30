Bahrain's national carrier Gulf Air is set to resume its scheduled flights to and from the Iraqi cities of Baghdad and Najaf as well as Amman in Jordan, starting from tomorrow (June 28).

The airline said its flights to these cities had been recently affected owing to the regional tension.

Gulf Air has been operating since 1950, making it one of the earliest airlines established in the Middle East. It operates scheduled flights from its hub at Bahrain International Airport to various destinations across Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and the Far East.

The Bahraini flag-carrier said the rest of its flights to destinations across its network are operating as per schedule.

Lauding its valued customers for their patience and understanding, Gulf Air said the recent developments in the region had led to the stalling of some of its flights to Jordan and Iraq.

This decision was taken by the airline owing to its commitment to the safety and well-being of each of its passengers and crew, it added.-TradeArabia News Service

