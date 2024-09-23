BAHRAINIS may soon have to clear up pending bills and money owed for government services before leaving for extended stays abroad.

The move follows a ruling to ensure expatriates leaving the country for good do not move away without settling their outstanding accounts.

The proposal, presented by the Capital Trustees Board and approved by the Cabinet, could soon be expanded to cover everyone living in the kingdom following a move by the same authority.

“It is common sense for the rule to cover all nationals and GCC citizens as an expansion to the system,” said board chairman Saleh Tarradah.

“No one should be allowed to exit the country if they owe others money, unless a settlement or arrangement has been agreed on.”

As reported in the GDN, Municipalities Affairs and Agriculture Ministry Municipal Affairs Under-Secretary Shaikh Mohammed bin Ahmed Al Khalifa informed the board last week that their proposal covering leaving expatriates submitted 14 months ago has been approved by the Cabinet’s Ministerial Committee for Financial, Economic and Fiscal Balancing Affairs.

He pointed out that implementation studies were necessary to ensure effectiveness, smoothness and preciseness. Further details and a timeline have yet to be released.

Mr Tarradah and board members believe airports would be an ideal location for people to make any payments owed so as not to interrupt travel arrangements, with a dedicated system to facilitate secure, fast and reliable financial transactions.

“There is a need for a payment collection system at airports,” he claimed. “They are busy, time-sensitive environments where people often face numerous personal and professional obligations before departure.

“One such obligation that arises is the collection of due payments, which can involve business deals, rent, salaries, or personal loans.

“Currently, travellers rely on external banking systems, mobile payment apps, or physical cash exchanges, all of which can be inconvenient, risky, or impractical at the last minute.”

He explained that a dedicated system at airports could bridge this gap by offering a streamlined service for collecting payments, reducing friction and last minute stress for all involved.

“With the expansion of the system there could be designated payment counters, multi-currency and international capabilities, digital payment options and integration, real-time transaction notifications, legal and contractual support and emergency service for last-minute collections,” said Mr Tarradah.

He believes the proposed new payment collection system at airports would offer numerous benefits for travellers, businesses and the broader economy. “We believe this double-edged approach would ensure enhanced security and trust, increased convenience, streamlined business operations, alongside revenue generation and improved legal compliance.

“A new system for collecting due payments at airports is a timely and necessary innovation that could significantly enhance the efficiency of financial transactions for international travellers,” he said.

“Though the challenges of implementation are real, the benefits would make it a worthwhile endeavour in our opinion.

“Such a system would modernise our airport as hubs not only for travel but also for financial transactions, catering to the growing demands of a globalised world.”

Currently, only candidates running in elections to Parliament, municipal councils, community societies, clubs, organisations and establishments must prove they do not owe any money to the government or others.

