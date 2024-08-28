Bahrain - An agency in Sanabis was shut down yesterday for allegedly conducting illegal tourism activity without a proper licence, and the Bahrain Tourism and Exhibitions Authority (BTEA) added that the case has been referred to the Public Prosecution.

The authority’s Tourism Control Directorate took the action after receiving complaints that 140 Bahrainis had been left stranded in Karbala, Iraq after undertaking an unauthorised Arbaeen pilgrimage.

According to reports, the passports of the individuals were confiscated by a hotel owner in Karbala after the tour operator, who has since gone missing, failed to pay hotel fees totalling BD15,000.

The Bahraini Embassy, in co-ordination with the Foreign Ministry and Iraq’s Interior Ministry, successfully recovered the passports and returned them to the stranded citizens.

Efforts are now underway to co-ordinate with relevant authorities to ensure their safe return to Bahrain.

According to the Sijilat business portal, the agency was authorised to provide visitor assistance services as well as reservation and ticket sales activities for entertainment or recreational purposes, excluding air transportation, meaning it did not have the authority to make travel arrangements.

The BTEA confirmed that it was keen to follow up on all issues and complaints received, and will continue to monitor travel and tourism offices in co-ordination with relevant government agencies.

It added that it will continue to enforce relevant laws in accordance with the rules and regulations of the nation as part of requirements to preserve public interest and protect consumers.

Travellers and pilgrims are being urged to ensure that they visit only reliable travel and tourism offices that are licensed by the government.

They also asked people that before purchasing any goods or services, to ensure that the commercial establishment was licensed by competent authorities.

Consumers can easily check the validity of licences and services by visiting the sijilat.com portal and searching for the business by entering the business’ commercial registration (CR) number or commercial name.

The authorities have also warned that any unlicensed entity will bear the consequences of violating the kingdom’s laws and regulations.

Separately, investigations are also underway into a commercial establishment in the Southern Governorate that was also offering unlicensed travel services.

It was only authorised to provide services related to repair and sale of electronic devices and the sale of food and drinks.

However, the shop was also allegedly offering services relating to travel agencies, such as the sale of airline tickets.

Necessary legal measures are being taken against the shop, and the ministry is urging all owners to ensure they are only providing services that they are licensed and authorised to provide.

People have been urged to report any violations and suspicious activities by contacting the Industry and Commerce Ministry, either online at sijilat.com or via email at inspection@moic.gov.bh.

They can also contact the authorities directly, either by calling the ministry on 17111346 or 17111252, or on the hotline 80008001, or on WhatsApp, 17111225.

