CAMPING sites in Sakhir were inspected by authorities who urged users to abide by safety rules.The weekly visit was led by the Southern Governorate and included officials from other entities.Officials interacted with food vendors and ensured that the stalls were set up in designated areas and met all the safety and health regulations, said a governorate statement yesterday.

The GDN reported last month that more than 2,600 campsites were registered with the governorate for the 2024 camping season, with more than 10,000 people expected to enjoy camping.

The season started on November 20 and ends on February 20.Campers are being urged to follow all rules and directives of the authorities to ensure their safety as well as that of others.

* Those on quad bikes should wear helmets and drivers of regular vehicles should follow speed limits.

* Fire extinguishers need to be on-site, and tents should be set up away from campfires.

* Electronic equipment and wires should be checked for defects and closely monitored to prevent a tragedy.

The season’s guide is available on southern.gov.bh.For more information send an email to campers@southern.gov.bh, call 17750000 or chat via the Aljunobya app or the national suggestions and complaints system, Tawasul.

