Bahrain - More than 40 commercial establishments could face legal action for allegedly providing travel and tourism services without proper licence or authorisation.

This was revealed by the Bahrain Tourism and Exhibitions Authority (BTEA), which has ramped up inspections across the country to regulate the tourism and travel sector.

The campaign is being spearheaded by the authority’s Tourism Control Directorate.

Some of the violators have allegedly resorted to using different addresses than their registered ones, or have been publishing advertisements on social media without proper authorisation.

Administrative procedures regarding these violations are being finalised, with the owners being referred to the Public Prosecution for legal action.The BTEA reaffirmed its commitment to addressing all complaints and reports from concerned customers, and to continue overseeing the travel and tourism sector in the country.

It also stated that it will continue to co-operate with other relevant government authorities to ensure the effective implementation of laws and regulations.

The authority has also called on citizens and residents to ensure commercial establishments have the necessary tourism licences before conducting any business with them.

Additionally, shops licensed for such activities need to have their tourism licence certificate prominently displayed in a visible location.

Owners of violating establishments have been warned against engaging in reservations and travel activities until they have completed the procedures, conditions and standards outlined by the authorities.

Those who break the law will face legal consequences, which can include fines of up to BD2,500.The GDN reported last month that an agency in Sanabis was shut down for allegedly conducting illegal tourism activity without a proper licence.

The Tourism Control Directorate took the action after receiving complaints that 140 Bahrainis had been left stranded in Karbala, Iraq after undertaking an unauthorised Arbaeen pilgrimage.

According to reports, the owner allegedly took money from the pilgrims but did not complete booking procedures with the hotel, as they had no authority to perform any tourism based transactions.

