RIYADH — The Saudi Food and Drug Authority (SFDA) has outlined the procedures for obtaining a clearance permit for controlled drugs containing narcotics and psychotropic substances in the possession of passengers arriving in or departing from Saudi Arabia.

This reinforces SFDA’s commitment to facilitating patients’ travel and ensuring a smoother journey while maintaining safety standards.



SFDA confirms that all information related to controlled drug permits is available through its Controlled Drug System (CDS) at https://cds.sfda.gov.sa. Travelers can now easily apply for a permit through the CDS platform by creating a personal account, submitting an electronic clearance permit request with the patient's details and trip information, and uploading supporting documents like a prescription, medical report, and proof of identity.



Travelers can also add multiple medications by providing accurate details, including the trade name, active ingredient, drug concentration, dosage form, and quantity or pack size. Applicants must include documents that prove the medical need for the medication, whether it is for the traveler or another patient. The applicant must agree to the terms and conditions, and then submit the application. Travelers can also track the status of the application, which is clearly classified as "Submitted," "Completed," "Rejected," or "Incomplete." The applicant can take the printout of the permit once the application is completed.



This guideline highlights SFDA's role in regulating the entry and exit of controlled drugs, protecting patient rights, and preventing misuse. It provides a convenient and secure way for traveling patients to get the clearances they need, allowing them to submit requests at any time and from any location, which eliminates the need for additional procedures.



For a step-by-step guide on how to obtain a clearance permit for controlled drugs, travelers can refer to the User Manual for the Traveler Clearance Permit of Controlled Drugs on SFDA website: https://www.sfda.gov.sa/en/node/4271273.

© Copyright 2022 The Saudi Gazette. All Rights Reserved. Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).