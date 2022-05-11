Dubai – Continuing its efforts to stimulate the tourism sector and explore collaboration opportunities with international travel and tourism companies, Oman Tourism Development Company (Omran Group), participated in Oman Tourism Forum which was launched by the Ministry of Heritage and Tourism on Tuesday.

The forum was held on the sidelines of the Arabian Travel Market (ATM) 2022 taking place in Dubai from May 9 to 12.

Omran oversaw the signing a memorandum of understanding (MoU) by the national travel and tourism operator ‘Visit Oman’ with Beijing Spring Travel Services, one of China’s leading travel and tourism operators.

The MoU focuses on promoting Oman in the Chinese travel and tourism market. ‘Linking travel and tourism service providers and customers to the local travel and tourism sector, the Visit Oman platform will provide the necessary value-added services to give an impetus to the sector,’ a press release stated.

Dr Hashil bin Obaid al Mahrouqi, CEO of Omran, and a number of officials participated in the forum’s panel discussions highlighting Oman’s tourism sector. Additionally, several Omran hotels participated in ATM, showcasing products, services and packages.

Mahrouqi emphasised Omran’s continued commitment to building a supportive infrastructure for the sector and said, “Our participation in the forum is in line with our goal to boost Oman’s tourism potential in various international markets. It has given us the opportunity to network and engage with regional and international pioneers in the travel and tourism sector. At the same time, we have also been able to showcase our forward-thinking investment strategies in a sector that’s been steadily growing. This participation reflects the group’s efforts to support the nation’s desired diversification in tourism by delivering a broad mix of value-added services.”

On the sidelines of the forum, Said bin Salem al Shanfari, CEO of Oman Convention and Exhibition Centre, participated in a panel discussion highlighting opportunities for cooperation in the touri-sm, business and retail tourism sectors, while Shabib bin Mohammed al Mamari, managing director of Visit Oman, participated in a discussion on partnerships in Oman’s tourism sector.

