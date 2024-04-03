Oman has signed memorandum of understanding (MoU) on tourism with Sri Lanka.

The agreement was signed in Colombo on behalf of the Ministry of Heritage and Tourism by Ahmed Ali Said al Rashidi, Oman’s Ambassador to the Democratic Socialist Republic of Sri Lanka and Non-resident Ambassador to the Republic of Maldives.

It was signed on behalf of Sri Lanka by Harin Fernando, Tourism Minister.

The MoU strengthens tourism cooperation between Oman and Sri Lanka and recognises the importance of the sector as an effective element in promoting economic development.

It aims to boost tourism exchanges, increase participation in visitor activities and coordinate efforts between the authorities in both countries to ease travel procedures in accordance with the relevant laws and regulations,

The agreement also aims to strengthen investment in and management of tourist facilities and encourage the private sector to contribute to the growth in tourism by coordinating marketing and promotional campaigns, encouraging the organisation of tourist trips between the two countries and exchanging tourism experiences, technical knowledge, training and qualifications.

