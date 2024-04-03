Muscat: The Sultanate of Oman has signed a memorandum of understanding in the tourism field with Sri Lanka.

Oman News Agency (ONA), reported that the Sultanate of Oman, represented by the Ministry of Heritage and Tourism, signed today a memorandum of understanding in the tourism field with the Sri Lankan Ministry of Tourism and Lands, in the capital, Colombo.

On the Omani side, the agreement was signed by His Excellency Ahmed bin Ali Al Rashidi, Ambassador of the Sultanate of Oman accredited to the Democratic Socialist Republic of Sri Lanka and a non-resident of the Republic of Maldives. It was also signed by His Excellency Haren Fernando, Minister of Tourism and Lands of the Republic of Sri Lanka, on the Sri Lankan side.

This memorandum comes within the framework of strengthening bilateral cooperation and continuing to develop cooperation in the field of tourism between the two countries, and in recognition by both sides of the importance of the tourism sector as an effective element in promoting economic development.

It aims to intensify tourism exchange, activate participation in various tourism events, coordinate efforts between the competent authorities in the two countries to facilitate travel procedures in accordance with the laws and regulations in force in both countries, and strengthen cooperation in various fields related to tourism, such as investments and management of tourist facilities. In addition to encouraging the private sector to contribute effectively to the tourism development process, coordinating marketing and promotional campaigns, encouraging the organization of tourist trips between the two countries, and exchanging tourism experiences and technical knowledge in the fields of training and qualification.

