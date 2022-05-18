Steven Yi, President of Huawei Middle East, highlighted Huawei’s commitment to support governments across the region achieve their digital transformation visions with 5G networks and other advanced technologies as an enabler.

This took place during an exclusive media roundtable from 10 Middle East countries held on the sidelines of the SAMENA Leaders’ Summit 2022, the top telecom industry event hosted by Huawei for the 9th consecutive year and attended by industry leaders, experts and decision makers from telecom companies, regulatory bodies, industry organizations and related stakeholders from SAMENA Region (South Asia, Middle East North Africa).

“I am pleased to see that in countries like Oman and others in the Middle East, the governments have set visions on ICT and have attached great importance to the development and prosperity of the digital economy. As such, we’re working closely with stakeholders from governments, telecom operators, and industry partners in Oman to accelerate the development of ICT in order to support the digital economy,” said Yi.

“In terms of 5G, Huawei has supported telecom operators build a good network that provide good user experience. For example, Huawei has collaborated with Omantel to build 5G powered smart port. We hope to see many more use cases of 5G in vertical industries and are committed to openly collaborate with our customers and partners and extend our innovations and global expertise for achieving more value in 5G deployment, in-line with the country’s socio-economic growth,” Yi added.

Yi also stressed the importance of the telecom sector as an enabler for other industries’ sustainable development and growth in light of the evolving 5G landscape and the immense opportunities for enterprises in the 5G era. Yi also noted that Huawei, together with carriers and partners, has signed 3,000 5G commercial contracts, and that 5G saw large-scale commercial deployment in many industries, including manufacturing, mining, steel, port, chemical, cement, power grid, and healthcare. "Middle East countries are leading globally in 5G deployment. As an end-to-end leader in 5G, cloud, AI, devices and chips, Huawei will continue its commitment to help countries in the Middle East achieve their visions with digitization and sustainable development as key drivers.

Huawei has made sustainability as a priority to achieve a low-carbon society through continuous technological innovation. “In the Middle East, Huawei Digital Energy is working with industry partners to develop the digital energy industry, building a low-carbon telecom sector, homes, factors, parks and smart cities, and moving from a low-carbon society to a zero-carbon one.” At the moment, over 100 operators from across the world have deployed Huawei’s low-carbon solutions, reducing carbon emissions by 40 million tons.

Speaking about talent development, Yi talked about Huawei’s long-term strategy in the MEA region is aimed at developing ICT knowledge for various markets by leveraging their strengths in advanced technologies. “In the digital economy era, digital talent will be the key to digital transformation and economic growth.” Huawei has committed to develop over 100,000 ICT talents in the Middle East in the next 5 years. In the Middle East, we have set up 154 Huawei ICT academies, and over 3,000 students have participated in the flagship program Seeds for the Future, and more than 17,000 students have obtained a Huawei certification.

Additionally, during the Summit, leading regional operators and Huawei launched IntelligentRAN, an advanced telecom network solution, which comes in line with Huawei’s objective to empower the telecommunication sector with more advanced innovations and value for its own business and other sectors and industries businesses by means of injecting intelligent to wireless networks and achieve autonomous driving network in the wireless domain in the future. “The intelligentRAN architecture is constructed to develop a mobile network with intelligent service operation, intelligent network optimization, and simplified O&M. This feature helps customers and partners quickly provision services and guarantee user experience, maximise user experience, reduce energy consumption, and simplify O&M in multi-frequency and multi-mode scenarios.”

In 2021, Huawei invested over 22 per cent of annual revenue in R&D targeted at supporting the long-term sustainable development of the ICT industry. Yi emphasized the company will continue to invest significantly in intelligent solutions and services such as ICT infrastructure and cloud services.

