Omantel, a leading provider of integrated telecommunications services in the Sultanate of Oman, has signed a strategic agreement with Amazon Web Services (AWS) to create sovereign cloud capabilities for Oman, a report said.

The goal of the strategic relationship is to address data residency and security requirements, especially for government entities and regulated industries in Oman, Times Of Oman said.

Omantel will collaborate with AWS to build a Cloud Center of Excellence (CCoE) to provide training, enablement, and support to help Omani organisations successfully migrate to the cloud.

Additionally, AWS will be a preferred cloud provider for Omantel as it pursues its digital transformation ambitions.

The strategic agreement will empower Omantel to implement sovereign cloud capabilities such as access controls, guardrails and encryption that can help meet Oman's digital sovereignty requirements.

Omantel will leverage the power of AWS to securely store data in the cloud, manage access controls and implement security best practices.

The first outcome of the agreement is the ongoing collaboration to build Omantel's Digital Marketplace and Super App, and in developing generative artificial intelligence (AI) use cases to deliver enhanced customer experience and improved telecom operations.

"At Omantel, we are committed to leading Oman's digital transformation journey and empowering organisations to unlock innovation," said Talal Al Mamari, CEO at Omantel.

"Our work with AWS is a step towards achieving digital sovereignty and implementing cloud solutions tailored to Oman's specific requirements. We look forward to our continued collaboration, leveraging AWS to deliver the most innovative and secure services for our customers."

Bernard Najm, Vice President, Telco MEA at AWS, said: "Together, we will support Omantel's cloud-first approach and equip Omani organisations with advanced cloud technologies that accelerate innovation and address data security, privacy, and regulatory requirements."

The establishment of the CCoEand sovereign cloud capabilities will accelerate Oman’s strategic vision for digital transformation, and enable both public and private sector organisations to innovate faster and serve customers more effectively using cloud-enabled services, a statement said.

