Muscat: The Environment Authority (EA) has achieved 100 per cent digital transformation through cloud hosting, marking a significant step towards a smart and sustainable government. The Authority stated that digitisation and the use of reliable data now serve as the foundation for shaping environmental policies and making sustainable decisions for the future.

EA recently announced the completion of its full digital transformation via cloud hosting, highlighting that this strategic move has improved service efficiency, enhanced cybersecurity readiness, and supported environmental sustainability by reducing energy consumption and dependence on traditional data centres. This transformation represents a qualitative leap towards a smart, resilient, secure and sustainable government.

EA has been undergoing a comprehensive digital transformation as part of the Government Digital Transformation Programme 2021-2025. This programme aims to transition to a digital government, enhance operational efficiency and improve user experience.

As part of this initiative, EA has signed three major contracts to develop a core services system to enhance digital user experience and beneficiary satisfaction, create a national system for managing and tracking radioactive sources and nuclear materials, and establish a system for managing the Authority's internal resources, assets, and processes.

EA has also launched the National Air Quality Index Platform (Naqi) and updated its electronic services to ensure accessibility and efficiency. Additionally, environmental monitoring has been improved through digital transformation to promote further environmental data collection and monitoring, supporting better decision-making.

