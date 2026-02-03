MUSCAT: The 15th Annual Fiber Connect Council MENA Conference and Exhibition commenced on Monday in Muscat, reaffirming Oman’s growing role as a regional hub for digital infrastructure dialogue and innovation.

The event brings together regional and international leaders to examine the accelerating development of fiber-optic infrastructure and its expanding integration with artificial intelligence technologies.

Organised by the Fiber Connect Council MENA in partnership with Oman Broadband Company as the host organisation, the conference is held under the auspices of HH Sayyid Dr Adham bin Turki al Said.

The gathering reflects increasing regional interest in next-generation digital infrastructure as a key driver of economic growth and competitiveness.

More than 270 policymakers, industry leaders, regulators and technology experts from across the Middle East, North Africa, and beyond are participating in the event.

Discussions focus on the latest advancements in fiber-optic networks, their convergence with artificial intelligence, and the strategic role these technologies play in accelerating digital transformation and enhancing service delivery across multiple sectors.

In a statement to the media, HH Sayyid Dr Adham bin Turki al Said emphasised that hosting the conference aligns with Oman’s national efforts to strengthen its digital infrastructure and enhance the readiness of the national economy for future demands.

He noted that fiber-optic networks form a cornerstone of digital transformation, enabling innovation, attracting investment, and improving the efficiency and quality of services, in line with the objectives of Oman Vision 2040.

He further stressed that specialised conferences serve as strategic platforms for exchanging expertise, showcasing global best practices, and fostering collaboration between the public and private sectors.

Such engagements contribute to enhancing Oman’s regional and international competitiveness in telecommunications, information technology and digital infrastructure development.

Highlighting the importance of cross-border collaboration, Ahmed al Hassani, Member of the Board of Commissioners at the Iraqi Communications and Media Commission, underscored the need for stronger regional coordination. He explained that the inherently cross-border nature of artificial intelligence infrastructure requires aligned regulatory frameworks and joint efforts to develop standards that enable seamless integration while safeguarding national interests.

Eng Sultan bin Ahmed al Wahaibi, CEO, Oman Broadband Company, said the company’s participation as a supporting partner reflects its national mandate to lead the implementation of Oman’s digital infrastructure strategy.

He affirmed that fiber-optic networks represent the backbone of the digital economy and are fundamental to enabling advanced digital services, smart applications and artificial intelligence solutions.

Dr Alaa Mousa, Chairman of the Fiber Connect Council MENA and Chief Executive Officer of Earthlink – Iraq, noted that advanced economies continue to strengthen their positions as global digital hubs through sustained investment in fiber infrastructure.

At the same time, emerging markets across the region are rapidly expanding fiber deployment as a foundation for e-learning, telemedicine, remote work opportunities and broader digital inclusion.

The opening ceremony featured a keynote address titled 'The Role of Policy and Regulation in AI Infrastructure,' delivered by Eng Mahmoud al Zadjali, Senior Director of Governance and Risk Management at Oman’s Telecommunications Regulatory Authority.

The conference programme includes specialised panel discussions addressing key themes such as building AI-ready futures through fiber networks, improving the cost competitiveness of access networks, and examining the evolving landscape of Fiber-to-the-Home/Building (FTTH/B), 5G networks, data centres, and AI adoption.

The accompanying exhibition features leading regional and global technology providers showcasing the latest fiber deployment technologies, AI-enabled network management systems and next-generation digital infrastructure solutions.

Nasser bin Mubarak al Hinai, Deputy Chief Executive Officer of Oman Broadband Company, said hosting the conference in Oman represents a significant value addition, bringing together experts and specialists from more than 30 countries and providing an important platform to showcase Oman’s experience in fiber-optic development.

2026 © All right reserved for Oman Establishment for Press, Publication and Advertising (OEPPA) Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).

