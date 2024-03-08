Muscat: The Sultanate ⁧‫Oman‬⁩ concluded its participation in the “LEAP 2024” global conference‬⁩ by signing 20 agreements and memorandums of understanding with a value of 2.7 million US dollars in several fields, including: cloud services, integrated solutions, artificial intelligence, digital platforms, innovation, research and development, digital infrastructure, and others.

Oman’s participation in the most attended conference in the world comes for the second time in a row after the success of the first participation last year.

The Sultanate strengthened its presence this time with the participation of 15 exhibitors in its pavilion, in addition to the participation of 65 institutions and companies, including 54 emerging Omani companies specialized in the fields of digital transformation and advanced technologies, and the number of visitors to Oman’s pavilion at the exhibition accompanying the conference exceeded 45,000 visitors.

The participation aimed to introduce the components of the digital economy and promote emerging Omani technology companies in local, regional and international markets. The Sultanate of Oman was highlighted as an attractive regional center for investments in the field of technology.

Yesterday, the Ministry of Transport, Communications and Information Technology (MTCIT) brought down the curtain on the Sultanate’s participation in the International Technical Conference “LEAP”, achieving its objectives of participation and enhancing the Sultanate of Oman’s position and position in the map of innovation and technical development at the regional and global levels.

