Zain KSA is once again recognized by the Telecom Review Leaders' Summit, during the summit’s 15th edition held in Dubai on December 8th 2021. Zain KSA won the “Best 5G User Growth” award, cementing its position in building 5G networks, deepening innovative experiences, and developing 5G use cases and deploying them across the Kingdom.
Commenting on this new accolade, Zain KSA’s Chief Technology Officer, Eng. Abdulrahman bin Hamad Al-Mufadda said: “We are proud of this new recognition, which once again confirms our excellence in 5G services, reflected through the top-quality network experience and data services we provide to our clients. Additionally, by successfully developing new 5G use cases across multiple verticals during 2021, Zain KSA has cemented its position as one of the largest 5G providers, leveraged by the Kingdom-wide expansion of its network, currently covering 51 cities through more than 5,000 towers. These accomplishments contribute immensely to our commitment to enhance the quality of life for our community and support our contribution to the Kingdom’s digital transformation, in line with Saudi Vision 2030’s goals.”
To enrich its users’ experience, Zain KSA entered into a partnership with OSN, through which it has leveraged the potential of high-speed internet and rich content – granting its 5G users free access to OSN Streaming app. Additionally, to support e-gaming fans, Zain KSA has partnered with NVIDIA, the leader in accelerated computing, to launch GeForce NOW in KSA, the first 5G cloud-gaming platform to deliver an end-to-end digital journey, offering gamers access to 300+ games on multiple devices anywhere, without the need for downloads.
It is worth noting that Zain KSA ranked first in the "Meqyas" report, Q3 2021 edition, issued by the Communications and Information Technology Commission (CITC), with the biggest 5G network and the fastest mobile 5G in Riyadh. It also topped the list in terms of 5G deployment across the Kingdom, ranking first in 10 out of 13 regions. In the first half of 2021, Zain KSA was recognized as the provider of Saudi Arabia’s fastest fixed internet for the third consecutive time by Ookla, owner of the globally acclaimed website Speedtest.
