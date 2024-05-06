AIU measures 6 main indicators through 18 sub-indicators

30 Arab universities has been selected into the AIU 2024

Dubai: The University of Dubai and the Artificial Intelligence Journalism for Research and Forecasting (AIJRF) announced the launch of the Arab Index for Artificial Intelligence in Universities (AIU), which is the first global index of its kind, monitoring and analyzing the integration of artificial intelligence technologies into the “humanities and theoretical sciences” within Arab universities. The Arab Index for Artificial Intelligence in Universities (AIU) includes 6 main indicators: educational curricula, university professors, smart laboratories, student skills, and finally the scientific research index, with a total of 18 sub-indices.

University of Dubai

Dr. Eesa Al Bastaki, President of the University of Dubai, the main partner in launching the index, pointed out the importance of the Arab Index for Artificial Intelligence in Universities in promoting the integration of artificial intelligence technologies in higher education, saying: “University education in the Arab region is witnessing great developments, both in terms of the number of universities, or the number of graduates annually, so our universities must be compatible with advanced technology tools and solutions and artificial intelligence, and in the UAE, we have great models in this regard, that is why we contributed to launching the Arab Index for Artificial Intelligence in Universities (AIU), to support and enhance Arab experiences in integrating artificial intelligence".

He added: “The current index aims primarily to research, monitor and develop the educational process in general in Arab universities, and to enhance the skills of the academic team, students and graduates, to keep pace with all the rapid technological changes year after year”.

The Current State of Arab Universities

Dr. Mohamed Abdulzaher, President of AIJRF, the institution that came up with the idea of ​​the index and the main partner in its implementation, said: “The Arab Index for Artificial Intelligence in Universities (AIU) aims primarily to motivate higher education institutions in the Arab region to integrate intelligence technologies, tools and solutions. Artificial technology is used at all stages of the educational process, in the faculties of humanities and theoretical sciences, which ensures the development of all the skills of the educational team, including professors and administrative assistants, and the development of students’ skills and providing them with all the technological skills necessary for the labor market now”.

He emphasized: “We seek primarily to measure the state of Arab universities in the applied field of artificial intelligence techniques in the faculties of humanities and theory, and to support applications of artificial intelligence in the Arabic language and integrate them into the educational process as well, while spreading and enhancing the dissemination of the culture of artificial intelligence among Arab universities”.

Growth Opportunities in Artificial Intelligence

Dr. Saeed Aldhaheri, President of the Arab Index for Artificial Intelligence in Universities (AIU), pointed out the importance of the index in supporting and motivating Arab universities to integrate artificial intelligence into all aspects of the educational process, saying: “In the Arab region, we have many great growth opportunities in artificial intelligence, and from here came the idea of ​​the index to enhance and ensure that the general strategies of Arab universities are consistent with the strategies of their governments in developing and modernizing education systems in line with global trends in this regard, and their compatibility with advanced technology”.

Dr. Al Dhaheri added: “Through the index, we are trying to motivate Arab universities to keep pace with global development in the field of applying artificial intelligence technologies, measure the status of global artificial intelligence indicators and the position of Arab universities towards them, and ultimately develop a road map to reach the global index in artificial intelligence within our educational institutions”.

Technical and Professional Support for Universities

Professor Seham Nassar, Deputy Director of the Arab Index for Artificial Intelligence in Universities (AIU), said: “Through the first index of its kind globally, we are trying to make recommendations for Arab universities to integrate artificial intelligence tools and solutions into all their educational indicators, and we also seek through the index to provide all technical and professional support to the leading universities in integrating artificial intelligence technologies into educational curricula, training and developing the skills of the academic team”.

She added: “The index now has a large team working in 10 Arab countries, representing many leading universities, educational and governmental entities”.

Arab Index for Artificial Intelligence in Universities (AIU)

The Arab Index for Artificial Intelligence in Universities (AIU) is a global index issued by the Artificial Intelligence Journalism for Research and Forecasting (AIJRF), the leading global institution in studies of artificial intelligence and technologies of the Fourth and Fifth Industrial Revolutions, in cooperation with the University of Dubai. The (AIU) is an applied indicator that measures the extent to which artificial intelligence techniques are integrated into the “humanities and theoretical sciences” within the most prominent Arab universities according to the global indicators in that regard (QS).

The index includes 6 main indicators, with a total of 18 sub-indices, and the main indicators are:

Educational curricula: their relationship to artificial intelligence and its use. University professors: The extent of the development of their skills in using artificial intelligence techniques in the educational process within various classrooms. Smart laboratories: The availability of smarter laboratories that rely on artificial intelligence applications or tools to support educational curricula and applied projects for university students. Student skills: The nature of the skills that university students acquire by integrating artificial intelligence techniques and tools into various curricula and the extent of their awareness of those tools and their use in the educational process. Scientific research: Scientific production is measured by scientific research and studies published in international peer-reviewed journals under the name of the university in the field of education and artificial intelligence in general. Global partnerships with artificial intelligence manufacturers and technology pioneers “where the quality of effective partnership is measured” between the university and some of the global institutions in the field of artificial intelligence.

About AIJRF

Artificial Intelligence Journalism for Research and Forecasting (AIJRF) is the first leading academic and applied institution and think tank in media studies, artificial intelligence and content in general, the Media of the Metaverse, and technologies of the Fourth and Fifth Industrial Revolutions. It was founded in 2018 in the United Arab Emirates. AIJRF currently has more than 15 global and regional initiatives in artificial intelligence, media, and university education, and has more than 60 training programs, including “professional diplomas” and specialized programs in using artificial intelligence tools and applications and integrating them into a number of specializations, including: “Education, Media, Intelligent Government Services, Financial Services, Marketing, the Metaverse, Future Cities, Sustainable Development, and creating all forms of content using artificial intelligence”.